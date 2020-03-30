e-paper
Suhas LY is new Noida DM, inquiry ordered against BN Singh

lucknow Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Suhas LY the new district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and ordered a departmental inquiry against the incumbent DM, BN Singh, who has been attached with the Board of Revenue.

Making this announcement Tuesday evening, chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said Suhas LY would take charge as the Noida DM within next three-four hours. Suhas, a 2007 batch IAS officer belonging to Karnataka served as the DM of Prayag Raj during Kumbh mass gathering last year.

Tiwari announced a departmental inquiry against BN Singh for indiscipline and his failure to check the spread of Covid-19 in Noida. “Industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon will conduct inquiry and will submit his report in next three days,” he said.

At a meeting in Noida on Tuesday, CM Yogi Adityanath severely pulled up Singh for the increasing number of coronavirus patients in Noida after which the latter wrote a letter to the chief secretary seeking three months’ paid leave.

Singh, according, to the chief secretary violated the service code of conduct by making his leave application viral and talking to the press immediately after the chief minister’s meeting in Noida.

