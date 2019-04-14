Swaroop Kumari Bakshi, 99, passes away

Four-time MLA and academician Swaroop Kumari Bakshi, who was two months short of becoming 100 years old, passed away here on Saturday. She was admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences for the past few days due to ailments related to old age.

Fondly called ‘Bakshi Didi’, Swaroop Kumari was born on June 22, 1919 and was elected MLA in 1974, 1977, 1980, and 1985 from Lucknow east constituency.

An academician, she was inspired by Jawaharlal Nehru in her childhood. She did her schooling at Lahore and MA in English Literature and Sanskrit from Lucknow University.

She became principal of Nari Shiksha Niketan Intermediate College (which was later upgraded to a degree college) in 1947. At the age of 10, Bakshi along with her grand-aunts attended the open session of the All India Congress Committee held in Lahore on the banks of the river Ravi.

Even when she quit politics she continued social work. A book on her life is ready and will soon be published.

Governor Ram Naik expressed his condolence over her death.

Bakshi is survived by a daughter, Usha Malviya, and two step sons Rajiv Bakshi and Ranjit Bakshi. The cremation will take place on Sunday.

