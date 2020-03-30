Take care of migrants from UP, Yogi tells Kejriwal, other CMs

lucknow

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 21:54 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday wrote letters to chief ministers of Delhi and 17 other states urging them to help the people of Uttar Pradesh staying in their respective states “as they are unable to return home due to the nationwide lockdown.”

“The Delhi government, as well as governments of other states, should take care of food, health, shelter and other necessities of the migrants from UP living in their respective states,” he wrote in the letters.

In turn, Yogi assured the CMs that people of their states in UP will be taken proper care of. The Uttar Pradesh government will provide them all assistance, including basic facilities and proper healthcare, Yogi assured in the letter.

Delhi and the other 17 states are presumed to have a good number of migrants from UP.

A state government spokesperson said the chief minister also visited Noida on Monday to review the situation in Gautam Buddha Nagar district where the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases-31 has been reported till Sunday. He held a meeting with the district administration and health officers to assess the arrangement in the hospitals and measures taken to check the spread of the disease.

In the evening, the CM also visited the control room established by UP government in Delhi to review the measures being taken to provide assistance to migrants from UP living in the city.

The exodus of thousands of migrant workers from Delhi on Saturday led to a nationwide outrage, forcing the union ministry of home affairs to issue an order directing the states to implement the lockdown order strictly.

The exodus also led to a political slugfest between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments. AAP leaders, including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha, blamed the UP government for the exodus. The UP CM’s advisor Mritunjay Kumar countered the attack by blaming the Delhi government and AAP leaders for exodus of the migrants.

In the letter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other chief ministers, Yogi said the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed senior administrative and police officers in all the states to assist the migrants during the lockdown. The officers will coordinate with the state government for basic needs, health and security of the migrants from UP staying there, he said.

Yogi also drew the attention of the chief ministers toward the spread of coronavirus in various countries.

To intensify the fight against the virus, the UP government has taken several measures and the state government machinery is working with full devotion and commitment. The state government has constituted 11 committees of senior officers to implement government orders. The grievances of people are being disposed of through the chief minister’s helpline and control rooms established in all the 75 districts, he said.

A state government spokesperson said the chief minister also appealed to the people of UP residing in other states to stay where they are during the lockdown. The state government will make adequate arrangements for their food, shelter and security. “The movement of people will defeat the purpose of the lockdown and might spread the disease as well,” he said.