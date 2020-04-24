e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Three held for mufti’s murder in Kairana

Three held for mufti’s murder in Kairana

Three people were arrested for murder of a madarsa’s mufti in Kairana on Thursday after police recovered the victim’s body from a nearby river. Police said that two of the accused murdered the mufti over donation money while the third helped hide the evidence.

lucknow Updated: Apr 24, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Corespondent
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The accused revealed that Mufti Sufiyan used to travel abroad to collect donations. They murdered him for the donation amount.
Yashpal Rana, station house officer, Kairana police station, said, “On April 16, 35-year-old Mufti Sufiyan son of Habib-ur-rehman did not return to the madarsa in Mavi village after he went out to buy some eatables. A missing complaint was registered on April 21.” Rana further said, “On Thursday, following clues, police arrested Abdullah and Tauseef who worked in the madarsa along with their relative Sajid.”

During interrogation, investigation, the accused revealed that on April 16, when the victim went out, Abdullah and Tauseef overpowered him and beat him to death using a brick. They sprinkled petrol on the body and burnt it to hide the victim’s identity.. Later they dumped the body in Yamuna river flowing nearby and hid the motorcycle of the victim at their relative Sajid’s house.

Police said that the accused revealed that Mufti Sufiyan used to travel abroad to collect donations. They murdered him for the donation amount. Cops revealed that foreign currency worth Rs 90,000 and cash worth Rs 50,000 were recovered from the accused.

