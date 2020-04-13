Three-month-old child related to UP’s first Covid victim tests positive

lucknow

A three-month-old child from Basti tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, an official said.

The child is related to a 25-year-old man from Basti who was the first person in the state to die of Covid-19, an official said. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Basti district went up to 14.

District magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan told the media, “According to test reports obtained from BRD Medical College(ICMR lab), a three-month-old baby has tested positive . The test reports of his parents are still awaited. They all have been quarantined as per rules.”

The infant is resident of Millat Nagar, one of the two hotspot areas of the district. Four fresh cases linked with the grocer, who died on March 31, had surfaced in Basti on Sunday. He had no travel history. However, he was immuno compromised due to renal and lung disorders for which he was under treatment for three months before being admitted to BRD Medical College in a serious condition.

The samples of the four fresh cases samples tested positive at BRD Medical College’s ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) lab in Gorakhpur, said additional chief medical officer(ACMO) Dr Fakhriar Hussain, who is the nodal officer for Covid-19 cases.