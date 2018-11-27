Three-month-old girl in UP village critical after being attacked with knife by father

A 23-year-old man allegedly attacked his three-month-old daughter with a knife in a fit of rage, injuring her severely, police said. The incident occurred in Thakuran village under Bilari police station of Moradabad on Sunday night.

The man suspected his wife of adultery.

Police have arrested the accused and initiated investigation. The minor girl is battling for life in hospital.

“The incident was reported at around 8 pm after which a police team was rushed to the spot,” said station house officer (SHO) of Bilari police station Kamrul Hasan. “The accused Sajjad Husain was arrested from his house and our team arranged to take the injured child to hospital,” the officer added.

According to hospital sources, the three-month- old girl was admitted with a deep cut on her throat, fingers and forearm. “The cuts were around a centimetre deep. The one on the neck was the most severe and was just a few centimetres away from the windpipe,” informed the public relation officer of the private hospital where the girl is currently admitted.

The accused, who got married just 18 months ago, initially attacked his wife, suspecting her of adultery and later attacked the girl who was sleeping in her crib. “The accused was instigated against his wife by one his friends who took him to his house in the evening and had drinks with him,” said the officer. “After leaving his friend’s house Sajjad reached home and attacked the wife and then his daughter with a kitchen knife. His wife and mother rescued the minor girl and requested the neighbours to call the police.”

Based on the complaint submitted by Sajjad’s mother, police have registered an FIR in the matter and initiated investigation.

