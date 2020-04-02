Three more corona suicides in west UP

lucknow

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:26 IST

Three people, including a government employee, committed suicide in the region in the past 24 hours for fear of Covid 19.

While one person each died in Saranpur and Shamli, another ended his life in Bareilly.

With this, the suicide toll due to corona fear has touched seven in the state.

In Saharanpur, a 38-year-old clerk in Ganna Vikas Parishad office in Shermau area hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Wednesday evening, said circle officer of Nakur area Yatendra Singh Nagar.

“A suicide note recovered from his pocket said he was dying as per his own wish because he was afraid of getting infected by corona virus,” the CO said.

SSP of Saharanpur Dinesh Kumar P said that the man committed suicide under depression. His body was sent for post mortem examination and people were told to take necessary precautions instead of fearing the virus.

In a similar incident, a 35-year-old vegetable vendor hanged himself in a quarantine ward in Shamli on Thursday morning. His sample had been sent for testing in Meerut lab and the report was expected on Thursday.

Vineet Jaiswal, SP Shamli said, “A ward boy spotted his body hanging from the ceiling fan and chief medical officer ( CMO) Sanjay Bhatnagar informed authorities about the incident”.

The deceased was a vegetable vendor in Delhi and had returned to his village on March 30. The next day he approached health officials and requested them to admit him to hospital as he was feeling sick. He was admitted to the quarantine ward and his sample was sent to Meerut lab on Wednesday. The report was supposed to come on Thursday.

The SP said the body was sent for post mortem examination.

In Bareilly, a 23-year-old migrant labourer who escaped from a quarantine centre to meet his family in Lakhimpur, allegedly committed suicide after learning that the police were searching for him.

The victim, youngest among six siblings, was quarantined at a school on the village outskirts on returning from Gurugram on March 28.

According to police, he had escaped from the quarantine centre twice to meet his family, but officials thwarted his attempts on both the occasions and brought him back to the camp.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said he again escaped from the camp and went to his village to meet his family. When he learnt that the police were looking for him, he fled from his house and later his body was found hanging on the village outskirts.

The police added the body was sent for autopsy and the district administration would provide compensation to the bereaved family.

Mitauli SDM Digvijay Singh said, “The victim was quarantined following the government’s directions. We even informed him that isolation was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of his family members and neighbours. The victim had fled from the camp to meet his family. When police reached the village searching for him, he escaped and was later found hanging.”

Maigalganj police station SHO Chandrakant Singh said, “It appears that the victim took the extreme step as he started panicking at the quarantine centre despite repeated attempts by officials to make him understand that it was just a precautionary measure. Authorities have provided proper food and other necessary facilities at the centre. We are investigating the matter and a case will be registered based on the findings.”

FLASHBACK

On Tuesday, a farmer, who was suffering from fever and cold, committed suicide to ‘’save his entire village from being infected”. The incident took place in Mathura.

Earlier on March 24, a young man who had been suffering from fever and cough, committed suicide in Kanpur by hanging himself because he feared he was suffering from corona virus.

Last month, in two separate incidents, two youths had committed suicide in Hapur and Bareilly because they also believed that they were suffering from the deadly virus.