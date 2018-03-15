Three new flyovers to ease traffic in Lucknow

Commuters can expect relief from traffic jams as the UP government is going to construct three flyovers in jam-prone areas of Lucknow.

DETAILED PROJECT REPORT (DPR) PREPARED Rs 188 cr : The estimated cost of flyover from Hussainganj crossing to DAV College, as per the DPR.

Rs 142 cr: The estimated cost of flyover from Charak crossing to Haidarganj.

Rs 70 cr: The estimated cost of flyover from Charak crossing to Meena Bakery exit.

Initially, the departments concerned have identified three stretches –Hussainganj crossing to DAV College, Charak crossing to Haidarganj and Charak crossing to Meena Bakery exit – for the construction of flyovers.

District administration officials said the UP Bridge Corporation, LMC and Jalkal Nigam – the agencies to be engaged in the proposed construction of the flyovers have prepared a detailed project report (DPR) and blueprint of the project.

“The three flyovers would play a major role in easing traffic congestion. The departments have submitted the DPR that would be forwarded to the government for release of funds,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate in a meeting with the construction agencies late on Tuesday evening.

As per the DPR, the estimated cost of constructing flyover from Hussainganj crossing to DAV College would be around Rs 188 crore, the cost of flyover from Charak crossing to Haidarganj would be around Rs 142 crore while the estimated cost of Charak crossing to Meena Bakery exit flyover would be around Rs 70 crore.

These areas would also witness other development work that would include laying of sewage pipelines, water pipelines and illumination, the estimated cost of which is around Rs 41.85 crore.