Tiwari murder: Social media outraged

lucknow

Oct 19, 2019

Within hours of the brutal killing of Hindu Samaj party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, social media was flooded with messages of tributes as well as outrage.

The hashtag (#KamleshTiwari) started trending around 3 pm, over two hours after the incident and people started posting tributes. Within no time, Twitterati also posted some old posts, videos and news clippings.

Tiwari had sparked a controversy in 2015 when he made some remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Muslim organisations protested against him and the then government arrested him and also booked him under the National Security Act (NSA).

Some of the posts going viral on social media are about old media reports, in which some organisations had been demanding death penalty for the deceased .

Most of the tweets and Facebook posts are full of outrage, even hitting out at the state government, alleging lax law and order situation.

A twitter user said, “When Gauri Lankesh was murdered, every liberal in the country solved the case in 30 seconds, decided who the culprits were and gathered at Jantar Mantar against ‘intolerance.’ In Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, the same folks are telling people not to jump to conclusions.”

Telangana MLA Raja Singh also tweeted, “When will murder spree of Hindu leaders stop. I urge Yogi Adityanath to take action against the culprits.”

On Facebook, peopleexhorted his supporters to protest his killing.

A news clipping of 2018 was also circulated , in which ISIS suspects arrested in Gujarat had reportedly confessed that they also wanted to kill Tiwari.

Kamlesh Tiwari had a few Facebook pages and accounts in his name and most of them were active. On Friday, a few hours prior to the incident, he posted about Hindu Samaj Party’s national level convention.

For the past few days, he had been posting on social media about Hindu related issues, especially criticising the alleged killings in West Bengal.

Oct 19, 2019