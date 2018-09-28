Today, TV is a brave, new world: Ananya Khare

Ananya Khare boasts of an impeccable small screen career of 31 years since debuting in and as Nirmala (1987). She has won a national award for ‘Chandini Bar’ (2001) and got nominated for her role in ‘Devdas’ (2002). Yet, she has done just eight films which include ‘Shool’.

“For films you need to make friends, be in that circle and keep meeting people for work. Superstars make their own film or work with like-minded people, so roles are also awarded to friends, relatives and people who remain in touch. I have never made that effort, nor can I ever do that,” she said on a visit to Lucknow, ahead of her upcoming show ‘Beechwale: Bapu Dekh Raha Hai’.

She said that big stars, families and production houses like to work with a particular set of people. “That’s fine too, as they keep meeting each other, follow up for work, and then it’s obvious that when a suitable role comes then they are considered.”

On how she survives when she does not reach out for work, she sang, ‘Jiska koi nahi uska to Khuda hai yaron’. I am happy with what I have done so far. Be it films, TV or theatre, it does not matter, as long as it gives you creative satisfaction and polishes your work. I will say that one should not get satisfied as it stops your growth!”

She gave the example of ‘Devdas’. “When Sanjayji (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) called me, I went to meet him in jeans and a top. He wanted an out-and-out baddie and thought I wouldn’t be able to fit in. Then, I was doing a play with Jaya Bachchan and I was later told that Karan (Johar) saw it and recommended me. I then auditioned and was given a very heavy get-up with clothes, make-up, etc, for the role of Chhoto Maa.”

Working since the late 80s, she feels that a lot has changed. “The TV industry has grown. Earlier, actors used struggle a lot for work on TV and in films. I have seen people in great suffering during those days. But, today, if you have talent and work hard, then you can find work somewhere or the other. Also, different kinds of stories and experiments are taking place on TV, and the medium has become a solid parallel to films,” she said.

Khare adds that at the script and content level, quality has certainly gone down on TV.

She has largely done negative roles. “It’s true that the industry typecasts you in a particular image. Once you become popular in a certain type of image – like negative character in my case – you get roles of the same type. Luckily, I started getting a mix of negative-comedy role and negative roles. This one is a normal role in comedy zone without any negativity. But, the fact is that it’s very tough to break image,” she said.

Khare has a Lucknow connection too. Her poet father, Vishnu Khare, who passed away on September 19, was the editor of a Hindi daily in Lucknow in the late 80s and early 90s. She has spent her summer vacation here. She also shot for Rahi Masoom Raza’s ‘Neem Ka Ped’ (1991) in Sultanpur that starred Pankaj Kapoor and Arun Bali.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 15:55 IST