Tourism sector to create 5 lakh jobs every year: Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Tourism sector will generate five lakh jobs every year by promoting religious, eco, cultural and heritage tourism in the state, said UP tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Wednesday.

Speaking at the investors’ summit, she asserted that the sector had immense potential for growth and job creation. The tourism department signed 50 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with foreign and domestic investors on the first day of the summit.

On the occasion, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also present.

“In Uttar Pradesh we have tourist destinations like Ayodhya, Mathura, Jhansi, Agra, Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri among other places. If we upgrade transport and hospitality facilities at these places, then footfall of tourists at these places could be increased,” said Joshi.

She also urged tour operators to make such tour packages that common man could easily avail them.

Religious tourism is the focal point of the Yogi government. The Centre has already approved Rs 133-crore package for Ayodhya for executing several development projects there.

AYODHYA EYE

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma stated that people from all across the world go to London to see the London Eye-- a giant Ferris wheel on banks of the river Thames. “We could have similar such attraction in Ayodhya. It will be referred to as Ayodhya Eye. Such things could also be planned for Lucknow and Agra,” said Sharma. He requested tour operators to frame special tourist packages for religious places.

CHEAP AIR SERVICES

Deputy CM Keshav Maurya stressed on starting cheap air services to connect it to the tourism policy of the state.

GARHMUKTESHWAR

Avnish Awasthi, director general tourism, informed that Rs 5 crore MoU was signed with a Malaysian company to make Garhmukteshwar, a town in Hapur district, a heritage city.