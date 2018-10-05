Two brothers allegedly shot dead by six men in Lucknow days after argument

Tension prevailed in Thakurganj in old city after six men allegedly assaulted and shot dead two brothers late on Wednesday night, police said.

Heavy police force was deployed on Thursday to prevent any untoward incident after hundreds of angry residents assembled at the spot of crime and the mortuary.

The post-mortem examination of the bodies was delayed till Thursday afternoon following protest by the family members and relatives.

Considering the sensitivity of the situation, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani and other senior officials met the family members and other relatives.

Naithani said the brothers, Imran Ali (23) and Arman Ali (18), were returning home in a cab, which they used to drive, when they were intercepted and attacked by six people. Nishant Sharma, a friend of Imran and Arman who was also in the cab at the time of the incident, managed to flee from the spot and informed the family.

Nishant claimed that the assailants kept beating the two brothers with sticks and rods in front of passersby for about 15 minutes before shooting them dead with a country-made pistol.

Local police rushed the brothers to trauma centre where doctors pronounced them dead.

The SSP said an FIR had been lodged on the complaint of the victims’ family members and further investigations were on.

Three of the accused have been identified as Sahil alias Chhotu, Shivam and Chinna.

“We have arrested Chhotu and a police team is interrogating him. At least 15 police teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused,” the SSP said.

The family alleged that the accused had an argument with Imran and Arman a few days ago.

“The attackers came to our house a few days ago and threatened my elder son. I did not know they would kill my sons in the middle of the road,” said Dildar Ali.

During his meeting with the DM and the SSP, Dildar Ali said: “I have lost everything I had. There is nothing left for me in this world.”

The officers assured him help and fair investigation into the case. The family gave them a letter mentioning their demands which included immediate arrest of the accused, security to the family, Rs 1 crore in compensation and a job to a member of the family.

They said the compensation should be the same as given to the family of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, who was shot dead by a constable in the wee hours of Saturday.

The state government has given a financial aid of Rs 40 lakh and a job to his widow Kalpana Tiwari as compensation.

In the evening, the bodies of the two brothers were taken home amid heavy police security. The administration has directed the police personnel deployed in the area to stay put till tension eases out.

“The situation in the area is peaceful but we are keeping a watch on the situation to ensure law and order,” the SSP said.

Late in the evening, the district administration announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the family.

