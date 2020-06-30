Unlock 2: UP CM Adityanath directs officials to study guidelines, make arrangements

lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to study the Centre’s guidelines for the month-long ‘Unlock 2’ beginning July 1, and make arrangements accordingly in the state.

On Monday, the Centre issued guidelines for the month-long ‘Unlock 2’ from Wednesday -- the “phased re-opening” of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of Covid-19 -- and said educational institutions, Metro rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain shut. ‘Unlock 1’, a graded exit from the national lockdown imposed on March 25, is due to end on Tuesday.

“The guidelines of the Centre should be studied and preparations should be made of accordingly for Unlock 2,” Adityanath said during a review meeting with senior officers and ministers at his residence here.

It is important to take precautions to stop the spread of Covid-19, and people should avoid all unnecessary movement, he said.

“To create awareness among the people, campaigns should be run on radio and TV, besides putting up banners and posters, and distributing handbills etc,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath reiterated that testing facilities for Covid-19 and beds in hospitals should be increased, and availability of infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter ensured.

He said a cleanliness campaign should be run on mission mode for vector-borne diseases and Covid-19.