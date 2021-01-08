e-paper
Home / Lucknow / UP: 5 dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Bulandshahr

UP: 5 dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Bulandshahr

According to the police, over a dozen people had consumed illicit liquor on Thursday night here following which four people died at night. Other seven people are admitted to different hospitals in Noida and Delhi.

lucknow Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 12:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bulandshahr
The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing from the incident.
The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing from the incident.
         

Five people have died and at least seven have been hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Jeet Garhi village under Secunderabad police station limits here, according to the police on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters here today, Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Bulandshahr said: “One more person has died, taking the death toll to five. Postmortem is being done. Our priority is to treat the ones who are in the hospital and 16 people are undergoing dialysis. Prima Facie, we found that a man brought liquor from outside. Raids are being conducted at liquor shops.”



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprits and distillery and has directed to take action against the culprits under NSA (National Security Act) and Gangster ACT, as per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

“Three police personnel including Station Incharge suspended. Further investigation underway,” SSP Bulandshahr told the reporters here.

The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing from the incident.

