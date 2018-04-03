UP: ASP sends resignation letter to President, DGP

Additional superintendent of police BP Ashok sent on Monday his resignation letter to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging dilution of the Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He also cited several other reasons for taking the step.

At present Ashok is posted at the training directorate, UP Police, Lucknow. He also sent a copy of the letter to director general of police OP Singh. The DGP office, however, said it did not receive Ashok’s resignation letter.

The police officer also mentioned in his letter that women, schedule caste, schedule tribe, OBC and minorities had not been given adequate representation in higher judiciary. He also raised the issue of reservation in promotion.

Demanding end of interviews in all jobs, Ashok also demanded a stern law against the caste system.

Ashok has confirmed to newsmen sending the letter to the President.