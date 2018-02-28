UP board exam: Wrong paper distributed among students, FIR against 5

Teachers opened the wrong question paper during the Class 12 UP Board exam at a centre in Sambhal district on Monday. The paper was withdrawn and officials registered an FIR against five people, including the centre in-charge, regarding the matter.

The slip occurred during the Economics part 1 exam on Monday afternoon. Teachers reportedly opened and distributed the Economics Part 2 question paper instead of Economics Part 1. The error was soon pointed out by the students and the paper was changed.

Confirming the incident, district inspector of schools (DIoS) Vinod Kumar said, “It seems that the wrong question paper was issued to the examination in charge. The paper was changed soon after the teachers came to know about the error.”

The DIoS visited the exam centre to ensure that all the wrong papers were collected and the right question papers are distributed to the students. The examination centre in-charge was also advised to extend the duration of the exam to compensate for the lost time.

Later, a complaint was lodged against the exam centre in-charge Vijay Singh and four teachers for the discrepancy. The complaint was submitted at Asmauli police station. Police registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of UP Examination Act.

“All five accused in the matter were suspended till further notice on the ground of dereliction in duty,” informed the officer.

The Asmauli police started investigation into the matter.