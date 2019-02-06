UP budget session begins on stormy note, opposition disrupts governor’s address

The budget session of the UP legislature began on a stormy note on Tuesday with a vociferous Opposition creating ruckus during governor Ram Naik’s address to the joint sitting of the two houses.

The protest invited a sharp rap from CM Yogi Adityanath.

As soon as the proceedings began, members of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress went on their feet shouting slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government alleging that it had failed on various fronts.

Holding placards, they said the state government had failed to carry out development, check the prices of essential commodities, and could not fulfil the promises made during its election campaign.

Opposition leaders claimed that the government was misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target opposition leaders.

They said the attack on police had increased under the BJP government and law and order had deteriorated.

Some of the opposition MLAs threw paper balls at the governor while others tried to move towards the dais. Marshalls had a tough time in controlling the aggressive MLAs.

The governor, however, continued his address even as the opposition members shouted slogans. The BJP MLAs cheered the governor when he spoke about welfare and development schemes launched by the state government, measures taken to control law and order and Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

When a paper ball hit the table, the governor expressed annoyance and asked the members to maintain dignity and desist from throwing paper balls at the chair.

As the SP MLAs did not relent, marshalls stepped in to ensure security around the dais.

When SP MLA Irfan Solanki threw a paper ball, the governor warned him that he would name him for his aggressive act on the floor of the house.

Despite the protest, Naik completed his address.

Earlier, the SP MLAs staged a dharna outside the assembly before the House commenced its proceedings.

They sat on a dharna in the gallery outside the house and registered protest when the door of the assembly opened 15 minutes before the joint session.

YOGI SLAMS OPPOSITION

Condemning the behaviour of the opposition members, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said it was a disrespect to the governor.

“The governor does not belong to any political party and is a constitutional head as well,” he said.

“The act of opposition members, particularly those from the SP, was like that of goondas. They threw paper balls at the governor. Such acts weaken the values of democracy. The SP MLAs crossed all limits of indecency,” Yogi said.

SP MLA suffers brain haemorrhage in assembly

Samajwadi Party MLA from Saidpur seat in Ghazipur Subhash Pasi on Tuesday suffered a brain haemorrhage while protesting during governor Ram Naik’s address to the joint sitting of both the houses of the state assembly.

Pasi, who is around 50, fell unconscious and was rushed to Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the trauma centre of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Head of the trauma centre Dr Sandip Tewari, who is attending Pasi, said the SP MLA had suffered brain haemorrhage and was under observation.

“He is conscious now but will be kept under observation for another 48 hours,” Dr Tewari said.

(WIth Agency inputs)

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 12:16 IST