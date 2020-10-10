UP clears tighter security for Yogi Adityanath through changes in green-book

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 10:42 IST

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved an amendment to green-book (amended edition 2017) to further strengthen chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s security by changing the composition of his fleet and adding an additional vehicle to the motorcade. The green-book incorporates the security protocol to be followed for the protection of the chief minister.

“A vehicle will be added to the chief minister’s fleet along with changing its structure,” said a senior officer of state government without divulging any further details for security reasons.

Meanwhile, ADG security Binod Kumar Singh said the security headquarters had sent the proposal suggesting some changes in the chief minister’s motorcade which needed the state government’s approval.

He said the changes were on the lines of the PM’s security ring and would require keeping the replacement vehicle closer to the CM from where it had been positioned earlier.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved amendment to the green-book and six other proposals. The state cabinet’s approval of proposals came by circulation method.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal for a light rail transit system to ease traffic in Gorakhpur city. Besides, the state cabinet also approved a detailed project report for the system.

Apart from the light rail transit system for Gorakhpur, a proposal for demolishing some old buildings in Gorakhpur collectorate for the construction of new ones was also given the nod besides the decision to run government polytechnics and industrial training institutes (ITIs) on public private partnership model.