UP Cong going slow on action against seniors

lucknow Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) appears to be going slow on action against some senior leaders who had held a separate ‘get-together’ to celebrate the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru here on November 14.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Disciplinary Committee had on Thursday given a notice to its 11 senior leaders for ‘indulging in anti-party activities’ and asked them to explain in 24-hours, why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

“None of these leaders have, however, given any reply to the Congress notice,” said a party functionary, adding, no action had been taken against them so far.

Those given notice include former MP Santosh Singh, former MLC Siraj Mehandi, former minister Ramkrishna Dwivedi, former minister Satyadev Tripathi, AICC member Rajendra Singh Solanki, former MLA Bhudhar Narain Mishra, former MLA Hafiz Mohammad Omar, former MLA Vinod Chaudhary, former MLA Nek Chandra Pandey, former UP Youth Congress president Swayam Prakash Goswami and former District Congress Committee president Gorakhpur Sanjiv Singh.

The party had last month given a notice to Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh for defying the party whip and attending special session of state assembly on October 2. The party is yet to act against Singh, who has also not replied to the show cause notice given to her.

