Home / Lucknow / UP considering Centre like festival bonanza for its employees before Diwali

UP considering Centre like festival bonanza for its employees before Diwali

There is a demand by a section of employees union for 100% cash payment of bonuses ahead of festivals.

lucknow Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 10:39 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to work out a scheme for festival bonanza for employees.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to work out a scheme for festival bonanza for employees. (Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government is considering a festival bonanza for some of its employees before Diwali as per an instruction by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to work out a scheme similar to the festival advance and cash vouchers given to government employees by the Centre.

The state finance department is making an assessment of the total impact the move may have on the state exchequer before the bonanza is finalised, officials aware of the developments said.

Chief secretary RK Tiwari confirmed the state government was working out a proposal in this regard. “Yes, we are working on the lines of the union government’s proposal,” he said.

The state government has been releasing bonuses to its category C and D staff before Diwali every year. It may do so this year as well. The largesse benefitted about 14 lakh employees and it cost nearly Rs 900 crore in 2019. A part of the bonus was paid in cash, while the rest was deposited to employees’ provident fund accounts. Those representing employees have already begun demanding that the entire bounty is paid in cash this time.

“The state government gives a 50% bonus in cash and the remaining 50% is deposited in the provident fund. As the intention behind the move is to increase the cash flow to the market, we are demanding 100% payment in cash,” said Yadvendra Mishra of the secretariat employees’ union.

The state finances are currently under strain due to the debilitating economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

