UP: Dedicated teams to check infection in hospitals

lucknow

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:19 IST

The UP government on Saturday decided to constitute dedicated teams in all districts to check infection in government and private hospitals.

The decision was taken in view of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive in this regard, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said at a press conference on Saturday.

Prasad said the teams will monitor whether the hospital authorities were implementing the infection prevention protocol. In several districts, infection spread from hospitals, he said.

District level teams will be headed by an officer of additional chief medical officer (ACMO) rank. Office bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), field staff of World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF and district level officials of the state pollution control board will be team members. The pollution control board played an important role in management of biological waste, he said.

All government and private hospitals will also constitute teams to ensure the infection prevention protocol was implemented, Prasad said.

As the state government has ordered government and private hospitals to start emergency services, the health department has started training doctors, nurses and paramedical staff posted in hospitals.

After training government hospital staff, the health department decided to hold classroom training for private hospital staff as well, he said. The health department will also carry out a audit in all hospitals to ensure that the infection prevention protocol was followed, he said.