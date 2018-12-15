UP firm shuts after defrauding hundreds of crores with Europe jobs promise

Assuring employment in European countries, a job placement firm, SS International, has duped more than 100 aspirants of crores.

The fraud came to light when applicants reached SS International’s office at Habibullah Estate in Lucknow’s Hazratganj for visa and ticket and found it locked on Friday.

Officials of the firm decamped with several crores collected from job aspirants and also took away passports of around 118 job aspirants, alleged the victims.

A case was lodged at the Hazratganj police station against the company, when a large number of job aspirants reached there and narrated their ordeal.

The company had charged between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1 lakh from each applicant for a job in European countries, including Armenia.

Money charged for medical check up and agreement

Circle officer, Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra said that SS International was operating from an office at Habibullah Estate.

According to police, most of the aspirants were from Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria and from the adjoining state of Bihar.

The company had charged Rs 5,000 each from applicants for medical tests, Rs 25,000 for signing a contract letter with the company and remaining amount for ticket and visa.

The company had asked job aspirants to collect their visas and tickets from its Hazratganj office between December 12 and 17.

Vinay Gupta, one of the victims, said when he reached the company’s office on December 13 along with other applicants, he found the office locked.

“We came to know from locals that the office was locked since December 12,” Gupta said.

He informed others over phone about the fraud. On Friday, a large number of applicants reached Habibullah Estate and created an uproar.

Inspector Radha Raman Singh, Hazratganj police station, informed that 118 people had signed the application against the SS International on the basis of which police have started an investigation.

