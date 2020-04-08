UP: Forest officers asked to be alert after tiger tests positive in US zoo

lucknow

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:29 IST

After a tiger tested positive for Covid-19 virus in a New York zoo, the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has directed the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), UP, to ensure the well being of both forest staff and wild animals.

While Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) scientists in Bareilly are still trying to understand which animals may be susceptible to the novel coronavirus, the officers here at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) and Dudhwa National Park have swung into action to ensure compliance.

“The order of the central government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) would be strictly implemented,” said H Raja Mohan, field director, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

He said forest officials will monitor all animals of feline species particularly tigers and leopards. Villagers across the forest belt too had been told and asked to instantly inform forest officials if they came across any tiger or leopard outside the forest, he said.

The advisory issued by Dr Vaibhav C Mathur, assistant inspector general, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), says that groups that rescue tigers and leopards should be vigilant. If any carnivore is found dead in the forest, its samples must be collected and send for tests.

Foresters must undergo check-ups to ensure that they are free of infection before interacting with villagers living around the forests. The guidelines also require that villagers avoid routes that go through the forests.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is home to around 65 tigers. Apart from the big cats, there are a variety of leopards. According to 2019-20 estimates, the PTR has leopard 25, bear 119, deer species 5800, nilgai (blue bull) 5400 and 320 vultures.

Two prominent NGOs namely the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) that regularly pitch in and provide support to foresters have also been asked by NTCA to adhere to the guidelines.

“Except forest officials and support staff, with proper sanitisation, no one will be allowed to enter the forest area,” said deputy director, Dudhwa, Anil Patel. He said camera traps would be used to monitor the condition of carnivores.

If any carnivore exhibits symptoms of Covid-19, it will be provided treatment. A committee of wildlife veterinarians along with range officers and forest guards will be formed to regularly monitor the condition of carnivores.

“We have prepared a quarantine ward for the animals in the zoo on the instructions of our director RK Singh. In case any animal shows any symptoms of Covid-19, it will be kept in quarantine and its samples will be sent for testing. All the staff will be properly sanitised before entering the zoo and all will have to wear masks, gloves and disposable apron while feeding animals. Even the vehicles used for transporting food will be regularly sanitised with sodium hypochlorite solution. Our director has ensured that we have sufficient PPEs available at the zoo,” said Dr Brijendra Yadav, veterinarian, Lucknow zoological garden.