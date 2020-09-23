e-paper
UP gets in-principle nod for biggest solar park

Jalaun district magistrate Mannan Akhtar on September 4 informed the NEDA that the 6,000 acres of land is largely barren and a committee had been set up to negotiate with farmers and take it on lease for 27 years

lucknow Updated: Sep 23, 2020 09:35 IST
Brajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The Centre has asked the Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd, the park developer, to submit a detailed project report at the earliest.
The Centre has asked the Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd, the park developer, to submit a detailed project report at the earliest.
         

The Union new and renewable energy ministry has given its in-principle approval for Uttar Pradesh’s first ultra-mega 1,200MW solar park in Bundelkhand region’s Jalaun district.

Officials said the state’s New and Renewable Development Agency (NEDA) received the approval letter on Monday. “...now necessary action will be taken to set up the park at the earliest,” said NEDA director Bhawani Singh Khagrawat.

The Centre has asked the Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd, the park developer, to submit a detailed project report at the earliest.

Khagrawat on August 24 wrote a letter to the Centre seeking the sanction for the park over 6,000 acres of land on the directions of state minister Shrikant Sharma.

Jalaun district magistrate Mannan Akhtar on September 4 informed the NEDA that the 6,000 acres of land is largely barren and a committee had been set up to negotiate with farmers and take it on lease for 27 years.

The government is likely to pay a rent of Rs 17,000 per acre annually to the farmers.

