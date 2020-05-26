e-paper
UP government releases 2,257 convicts on parole

In March, the Supreme Court had directed decongesting of prisons in a bid to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

lucknow Updated: May 26, 2020 10:38 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
The decision was taken after over 150 inmates at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail were found to be Covid-19 positive earlier this month.
The decision was taken after over 150 inmates at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail were found to be Covid-19 positive earlier this month.(HT photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday released 2,257 convicts, lodged in different jails in Lucknow, on parole for eight weeks.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

In March, the Supreme Court had directed decongesting of prisons in a bid to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government announced that it would give temporary parole to 17,000 inmates out of 35,000 lodged in different jails.

The decision was taken after over 150 inmates at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail were found to be Covid-19 positive earlier this month.

