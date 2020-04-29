UP govt repatriates 900 migrant workers to Shahjahanpur, Kheri

lucknow

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 12:20 IST

BAREILLY The Uttar Pradesh government has repatriated around 900 migrants from Gurgaon and Faridabad to Shahjahanpur and Kheri districts, on Monday.

The authorities on Tuesday started medical screening of the migrants after they were brought in by buses. A medical team has been deployed to take samples of the suspected labourers and send them for tests. Meanwhile, they have been kept in quarantine centre set up in local community health centres.

Other labourers have already been quarantined at shelter homes in their tehsils for 14 days.

“All the migrants have been provided separate bed sheet, soap, towel, mosquito repellent and other necessary items. Also, there is proper power supply arrangement to ensure the labourers can charge their mobile phones and keep in touch with their families,” said a Shahjahanpur administration official.

He said while 300 migrants have arrived in Kheri, those in Shahjahanpur have been kept in various shelter homes. This includes 150 labourers in a facility at Tilhar, 214 in Powayan, 108 in Sadar, 66 in Kalaan and 53 in Jalalabad. Nine labourers from other districts are also quarantined here, with 10 labourers having Covid-19 symptoms kept separately in Kalaan. Their samples will be sent for testing, the official said.

Likewise in Kheri, 90 migrants have been quarantined in Mohammadi, 68 in Gola, 44 in Mitauli, 58 in Dhaurahra and 41 in Palia. Medical screening of all labourers was completed at CHCs of respective tehsils, and suspects are being kept separate from the rest.

“The labourers have been divided into separate batches and sent to their respective tehsils. Every shelter house will have police for security to ensure no one runs away,” said Shahjahanpur district information officer Alok Yadav.