e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP govt’s UPSSF can arrest any person without a warrant

UP govt’s UPSSF can arrest any person without a warrant

Awasthi said five battalions will be constituted in the first phase and it will be headed by an ADG-ranked officer.

lucknow Updated: Sep 14, 2020 07:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s govt has passed an order to set up the Uttar Pradesh Special Security force.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s govt has passed an order to set up the Uttar Pradesh Special Security force. (ANI)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a special force will be constituted on the basis of orders of the Allahabad High Court, which had expressed its displeasure over the security at civil courts last December.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, “The state government has given orders for the constitution of a special security force. A roadmap in this regard has been sought from the UP DGP.” “This is a dream project of the UP chief minister. The basis of this force is an order of the High Court, which had ordered that there should be a specialised force for civil courts. In all, there will be 9,919 personnel in the force,” he added.

Awasthi said five battalions will be constituted in the first phase and it will be headed by an ADG-ranked officer.

“Expenses incurred in the first phase will be around Rs 1,747 crore,” Awasthi said.

Later in a statement, he said the force will provide security to the high court, district courts, administrative offices and buildings, Metro rail, airports, banks, financial institutions, educational institutions and industrial units.

This force will have the powers to search without any warrant. Members of this force can arrest any person without the orders of a magistrate or a warrant, the statement said.

On December 18, 2019, the Allahabad High Court had pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government over a shootout at a Bijnor courtroom.

Three assailants had on December 17, 2019, opened fire in the court of the Bijnor chief judicial magistrate, killing a murder accused and injuring three others -- two policemen and a court employee.

The Muzaffarnagar court had witnessed a similar incident in 2015, when an armed man entered the courtroom masquerading as a lawyer and shot dead Vicky Tyagi, an alleged gangster.

Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Darvesh Kumari Yadav, 36, was shot dead by a colleague in her chamber on the civil court premises in Agra on June 13, 2019.

A two-judge HC bench had said that most incompetent police personnel are being posted at the courts, adding that it will seek the deployment of central forces if the state government is not up to the task.

tags
top news
GDP, LAC buzzwords as Covid-era session begins
GDP, LAC buzzwords as Covid-era session begins
China invokes 1962 memories to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
China invokes 1962 memories to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Ex-defence secy played key role in AgustaWestland deal: CBI
Ex-defence secy played key role in AgustaWestland deal: CBI
Delhi HC to hear PIL on same-sex marriage
Delhi HC to hear PIL on same-sex marriage
Farmers protest agri reforms, fear exploitation, monopolies
Farmers protest agri reforms, fear exploitation, monopolies
China hits out at Pentagon’s report on PLA
China hits out at Pentagon’s report on PLA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In