UP govt urges I-T department, ED to probe Vikas Dubey’s close aide Jay Vajpayee

Reportedly, Vajpayee is a known industrialist in Kanpur city. He has allegedly worked for Dubey in property dealing and money-laundering.

lucknow Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:25 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9 from premises of Mahakal temple after he was on the run for some days. He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he “attempted to flee”.(ANI file photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh government has requested Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe into the “illegally accumulated” properties of Jai Vajpayee - a close associate of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9 from premises of Mahakal temple after he was on the run for some days. He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he “attempted to flee”.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

