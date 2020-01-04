e-paper
Home / Lucknow / UP minister says fake Gandhis glorifying arsonists, Cong hits back

UP minister says fake Gandhis glorifying arsonists, Cong hits back

lucknow Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday targeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for visiting protestors opposing the citizenship law in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. The BJP also alleged the Congress’s hand in inciting violence against CAA.

Without naming her, UP minister Shrikant Sharma described Priyanka Gandhi as ‘fake Gandhi’. Priyanka was the only member of the Nehru-Gandhi family who was in UP on the day the minister made his statement.

“First, the Congress as indeed the rest of the opposition incited violence and were now siding with arsonists,” said Sharma, who is also the state government’s spokesperson.

“The government targeted those who instigated violence but the SP, BSP and the Congress gave its silent nod to violence. Now, as the government is acting against those who damaged public property the ‘fake Gandhis’ and co are busy connecting with arsonists and busy glorifying them,” Sharma said.

The Congress hit back at the BJP. “In their desperation, the BJP and its leaders have lost all political decency and are behaving like power hungry men. Moreover those who never participated in the freedom struggle are now claiming moral high ground before a party with a history of sacrifices,” said Zeeshan Haidar, a UP Congress leader.

