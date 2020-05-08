UP outperformed Europe in tackling Covid-19: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: May 08, 2020 09:29 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh was bigger than major Europe countries like France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain, yet the state performed exponentially better than them in tackling Covid-19.

Yogi Adityanath made this point in a seven-page letter to the leader of opposition in the state assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary (Samajwadi Party). “These countries accounted for over eight lakh positive cases and more than a lakh Covid-19 deaths, while UP had only 2,969 positive cases and 58 deaths,” the chief minister said in the letter. The chief minister’s missive was in reply to Chaudhary’s letter to him earlier this week. In that letter, the leader of opposition had alleged that state government was not doing enough to tackle Covid-19 and related issues.

“The government, officers, and all the people engaged in Covid-19 containment are dedicatedly working, but instead of words of encouragement, baseless allegations do not suit the circumstances. We need to be a constructive participant in the country’s endeavour to overcome the pandemic,” the chief minister said.