UP police operate beyond districts to deliver vital medicines

lucknow

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:32 IST

PRAYAGRAJ Often at the receiving end for their conduct and attitude, while dealing with the public, the Uttar Pradesh police have gone out of its way to ensure delivery of much-needed medicines to a 45-year-old sick man suffering from a psychiatric ailment in a village in Pratapgarh district.

The Uttar Pradesh police, received an SOS through a tweet from his nephew Ramesh Kumar Yadav, from Hyderabad, on April 15 at 8.30 pm stating that his uncle was alone at their village home and was almost out of his medicines that he needs to take every day for his psychiatric problem or he would fall into remission, shared ASP (west), Pratapgarh Dinesh Dwivedi.

Ramjas with a packet of medicines in his hand in Rajapur Pure Upai.

Soon after receiving the request, the state police assigned 112 Uttar Pradesh police emergency management system to coordinate the entire exercise of delivering medicines.

Ramesh Kumar Yadav, a professional employed in Hyderabad but hailing from Rajapur Pure Upai village of Sanghipur area of Pratapgarh informed that his uncle had medicines merely for two days and due to the lockdown, he was unable to procure them, ASP said.

On April 16, the state police started a well-coordinated exercise, of delivering medicines, across two different districts of the state, being managed by 112 media cell from the state capital.

Policemen from 112 media cell, Lucknow contacted Ramesh in Hyderabad and managed to get the mobile number of his uncle. They then contacted the man and with some help from Ramesh, the police procured the doctor’s prescription.

Besides, it was informed that the medicines were not available in Pratapgarh and possibly were also not available in the adjoining Prayagraj district.

“The policemen then ascertained that the medicines were however available in bordering district of Rae Bareli, around 55 km from Rajapur Pure Upai village. Consequently, the 112 policemen contacted their counterparts in Rae Bareli and forwarded the doctor’s prescription to them, said Dwivedi.

Rae Bareli police collected the medicines from a pharmacy and deputed police response vehicle (PRV) 3277 to deliver medicines at Pratapgarh border. From there, the Pratapgarh police ensured that its policemen manning PRV 2026 deliver it to the man at his doorsteps on April 16 evening. The medicines were delivered even before the last dose of pills was consumed. The whole exercise was completed with a smile and true spirit of selfless service, the police official explained.

The ASP (West) said that policemen of PRV 2026 have been complimented for their service and awarded citations by the district police.