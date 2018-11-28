UP: Prison inmates allege death threat from officials

A day after a video showing inmates of Rae Bareli prison partying and using a phone to threaten a trader went viral, two fresh videos from the prison showing the same inmates surfaced on Tuesday.

In the first video, an inmate, Anshu Gupta alleged getting ‘death threat’ from officials in the prison. In this minute-long clip, he claimed that prison officials could hatch a plan to kill him. Gupta, who had also featured in the earlier video, was accompanied by two other inmates who made similar claims.

In the second video, Anshu was seen along with another inmate, talking about the food provided to jail inmates. In this four-minute clip, the inmates accused the jail administration of providing them sub-standard food. They alleged that this was done to force inmates to buy food from the prison canteen.

The inmates claimed that a share of the canteen earning was passed on to jail authorities.

However, senior police officials took a cognisance of the videos. They claimed that these were recorded at least a fortnight ago. “The veracity of the allegations was being ascertained,” said Prem Prakash, ADG (prisons).

