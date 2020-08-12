e-paper
UP reports 4,583 new Covid-19 cases

The total number of active cases till date stands at 49,347 while total 84,661 people have recovered from the disease.

lucknow Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:44 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
A person gives a swab sample to test for coronavirus infection at Swami Parmanand Prakritik Chikitsalaya Yoga and Anusandhan Kendra.
A person gives a swab sample to test for coronavirus infection at Swami Parmanand Prakritik Chikitsalaya Yoga and Anusandhan Kendra.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,583 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department’s bulletin on Wednesday.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state stands at 2,230.

A total of 60,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to over 23 lakh.

