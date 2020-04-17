UP’s corona tally 846, 3,200 more samples tested

lucknow

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:36 IST

Uttar Pradesh reported 41 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday taking the tally of Covid-19 infections to 846 in 49 districts, officials said.

Besides, 3,200 samples were sent to laboratories on Thursday and 2,962 samples were tested in various laboratories across the state.

Speaking at a press conference, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said 993 people were admitted in isolation wards, while another 10,714 people who had symptoms or came in contact with coronavirus positive patients were quarantined.

The health department has decided to focus on pool testing of samples to trace infected people across the state.

For instance, 290 samples collected from Agra, Lucknow, Gonda, Bareilly, Shahjhanpur, Hardoi and Pilibhit were divided in 58 pools and tested, he said.

The reports of 55 pools were negative but three pools tested positive, he said.