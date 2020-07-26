e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP sees record single-day spike of 3,246 new Covid-19 cases; 39 deaths reported

UP sees record single-day spike of 3,246 new Covid-19 cases; 39 deaths reported

Of the new fatalities, eight were registered in Kanpur, six in Ballia, three each from Ayodhya, Bareilly and Gorakhpur, two each from Jhansi, Sultanpur and Varanasi, and one death each was reported from Baghpat, Basti, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Deoria, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Allahabad, a state Health department bulletin said.

lucknow Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:32 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Lucknow
The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 23,921, while 41,641 patients have recovered and have been discharged
The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 23,921, while 41,641 patients have recovered and have been discharged(HT Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 3,246 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 66,988 as 39 new fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,426.

Of the new fatalities, eight were registered in Kanpur, six in Ballia, three each from Ayodhya, Bareilly and Gorakhpur, two each from Jhansi, Sultanpur and Varanasi, and one death each was reported from Baghpat, Basti, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Deoria, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Allahabad, a state Health department bulletin said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 23,921, while 41,641 patients have recovered and have been discharged, it said.

tags
top news
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Bihar floods affect more than a million, PM Modi promises all assistance for relief
Bihar floods affect more than a million, PM Modi promises all assistance for relief
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In