Home / India News / ‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19

‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had tweeted on Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease, said if someone detects the symptoms, they should not hide.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The MP chief minister, who has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal for treatment, said he was doing fine as he praised frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19.
The MP chief minister, who has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal for treatment, said he was doing fine as he praised frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19.(ANI)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has contracted Covid-19, said on Sunday there was no need to fear the coronavirus disease as he urged people showing symptoms to get themselves tested.

Chouhan, who had tweeted on Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease, said if someone detects the symptoms, they should not hide.

“There is no need to be scared of corona. As soon as you show symptoms, immediately get yourself tested and start treatment without hiding them. It is possible to win against corona then,” Chouhan said in a video message in Hindi.

The chief minister, who has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in the state capital of Bhopal for treatment, said he was doing fine as he praised frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19.

“My dear people of the state, I am fine. The team of corona warriors is very dedicated. I salute all the corona warriors in the state who are risking their lives to save others,” he said.

The 61-year-old Chouhan said people must use the major weapons against the viral disease to ensure they do not contract Covid-19.

“The main weapons to fight against corona are mask and the distance of two yards. We must use these weapons and no one will contract corona,” he added.

The chief minister also posted his messages on Twitter, saying he was praying that everyone is careful and stays safe and healthy.

Chouhan also posted a photograph watching Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on television from his hospital bed as he retweeted messages from the Prime Minister’s office.

