Lucknow

UP Shia, Sunni Waqf boards ask Muslims not to visit graveyards on Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on April 9. On the day, members of the Muslim community visit graveyards to pay homage to their dead kin.

lucknow Updated: Apr 07, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The programme at Islamic Centre, Aisbagh Eidgah has been called off due to the lockdown.
The programme at Islamic Centre, Aisbagh Eidgah has been called off due to the lockdown.(HT Photo)
         

Clerics of both Shia and Sunni sects on Tuesday urged members of Muslim community to not visit graveyards on the upcoming occasion of Shab-e-Barat in view of the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on April 9. On the day, members of the Muslim community visit graveyards to pay homage to their dead kin.

President of UP Shia Central Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi in a press statement, said the board has decided to keep all their graveyards closed to avoid congregation of people.

He has appealed to members of the sect to offer prayers at home and said illumination at the graveyard like lighting of candle at every grave will be done by the waqf staff.

Prominent Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali too appealed to the community members to stay indoors and offer prayers on the day.

In his 9 point advisory, Farangi Mahali has advised people not to visit graveyards or light crackers on this solemn occasion.

He said even the programme at Islamic Centre, Aisbagh Eidgah has been called off due to the lockdown.

