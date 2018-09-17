‘UP to have 92 more degree colleges’

Registration for UP Board examinations (to be held from February 7 next year) fell by about 10 lakh due to the tough anti-copying measures taken in state for the previous year’s exams, said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday.

Sharma told a press conference UP would have 92 more degree colleges, including those to be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Claiming that the state government had set up 205 new schools within a year, including 166 model schools named after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, he said the previous government opened only 48 schools during its tenure.

“As many as 67,22,000 students were registered for UP board exams in the past session but this year, despite extending dates twice, only 57 lakh have registered, which means registrations have gone down by about 10 lakh,” he said.

“This fall is due to tough anti-copying measures, which have deterred those intending to cheat,” he said.

“We are elevating the standard of education in UP and 205 schools, including 166 model schools in the name of Deen Dayal Upadhyay have been opened in a year while the previous government could open only 48 schools,” he said. Sharma also said UP had won praise for brisk work and constructed 9 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojna.

On the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said, “The opposition is going to be reduced to half in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as no party is capable of facing the BJP on its own and so rivals are resorting to division in society by false propaganda.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 13:41 IST