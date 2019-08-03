UP to host 3rd ground breaking ceremony by year-end, global investors’ summit next year

lucknow

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:24 IST

Aiming to give a push to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s one trillion dollar economy goal for Uttar Pradesh, the state government is likely to organise the third ground breaking ceremony by the year-end.

The government is also planning to convene a global investors’ summit next year.

“The main objective of the government is to roll out MoUs signed by the state government at the two ground breaking ceremonies (held in July last year and this year),” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary, industrial development.

According to the industrial development ministry, the state government aims to set up some industrial units in 50 out of 75 districts across the state.

“The industrial development ministry has also started preparing for the mega global investors’ summit proposed next year,” said a senior official of the ministry.

Foundations of projects worth Rs 1.26 lakh crore were laid at the two ground breaking ceremonies held so far.

Projects worth Rs 61 lakh crore of 81 companies were rolled out in the first ground-breaking ceremony in July 2018. In the second ground-breaking ceremony in July this year, projects worth Rs 65 lakh crore of 290 companies got the push.

The state government had held an investors’ summit in February 2018 and signed MoUs for projects worth Rs 4.28 lak crore with 1045 companies.

“We will conduct the third ground breaking ceremony soon,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said at the recently concluded second ground breaking ceremony in the state capital.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:54 IST