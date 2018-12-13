UP woman poisons self, three children after tiff over buying balloons

A tiff over buying balloons led a 25-year-old woman to poison her three children and herself at Bawaspur village in Pannuganj police station area of Sonbhadra district in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, Nirmala’s daughter Anchal was pestering her grandmother to buy balloons for her, police said. When the grandmother said the child’s father would bring the balloon, Nirmala felt offended and reportedly had an argument with her.

Later, in a fit of rage, she consumed poison after also giving it to her children Anchal (5), Aditya (4) and Akansha (2), police said.

As all four started vomiting , other family members rushed them to the primary health centre from where the doctors referred them to the district hospital. District hospital chief medical superintendent Dr PB Gautam said that all the four were brought dead. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

