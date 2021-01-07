e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath orders another dry run for Covid vaccination

Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath orders another dry run for Covid vaccination

He said that all the guidelines of the central government should be strictly followed during the vaccination

lucknow Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 08:41 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Health workers conduct a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Health workers conduct a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the state government on Wednesday to conduct another dry run for Covid-19 vaccination on January 11.

He also gave orders an intensive review of all preparations for vaccination. He said that all the guidelines of the central government should be strictly followed during the vaccination.

Presiding over a meeting to review the unlock situation at his official residence, Adityanath said all the work for the vaccination should be done within the timeline.

Also Read: 15 more test +ve for new UK Covid strain, total 73

He said medicines, medical equipment and oxygen backup should remain available in sufficient quantity in Covid-19 hospitals. He said contact tracing and surveillance should be carried out with full vigour.

Adityanath said people should continuously be made aware about the prevention of Covid-19 and for this, various publicity mediums, including public address systems, should be used comprehensively.

He said the Mukhya Mantri Arogya Mela would be organised again from January 10 at rural and urban primary health centres and people should be specially made aware about measures for protection against Covid-19 at these melas. He said eligible persons should also be given cards of the Ayushman Bharat scheme at these melas.

tags
top news
Woman dead, explosive devices seized: All you need to know about US Capitol chaos
Woman dead, explosive devices seized: All you need to know about US Capitol chaos
‘Distressed to see violence in US Capitol,’ says PM Modi
‘Distressed to see violence in US Capitol,’ says PM Modi
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
3rd Test live: Sun out at SCG, further inspection shortly
3rd Test live: Sun out at SCG, further inspection shortly
Twitter, Facebook and Instagram muzzle Trump amid US Capitol violence
Twitter, Facebook and Instagram muzzle Trump amid US Capitol violence
Ahead of talks with govt, protesting farmers to carry out tractor march today
Ahead of talks with govt, protesting farmers to carry out tractor march today
Rain likely to reduce significantly over NW India from today
Rain likely to reduce significantly over NW India from today
‘India will continue to support Africa’: Foreign Secretary Shringla at UNSC
‘India will continue to support Africa’: Foreign Secretary Shringla at UNSC
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In