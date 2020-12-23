Uttar Pradesh: Two die, 13 fall sick after ammonia gas leak in Iffco-Phulpur plant

lucknow

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 10:10 IST

Two officials working at an ammonia plant at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (Iffco) plant in Phulpur died while 13 others fell sick following a gas leak late Tuesday night, officials said.

Four workers were admitted to the city hospital after their situation deteriorated. They are now stable, officials added.

According to Iffco PRO Vishwajeet Srivastava, the leakage took place around 11pm on Tuesday at the PF-1 unit; it was controlled and stopped later on.

As per reports, the PF-1 unit of Iffco plant, located around 25km from Sangam city in the trans-Ganga area of the Prayagraj district, developed an issue and ammonia gas started to leak. An official, VP Singh, 47, who was present on the scene, went to repair it and was exposed to the leaking gas. Seeing him in trouble, another official Abhhay Nandan, 57, rushed to his aid and was also exposed. By the time others on the scene got the two out, the gas had spread, affecting a dozen others. Experts of Iffco then arrived and managed to stop the leakage, officials added.

Rescue efforts underway at Iffco-Phulpur plant. ( Sourced )

Senior district administration and police officers, including SP (trans-Ganga) Dhawal Jaiswal, circle officer Ramsagar and SDM Yuvraj Singh and Iffco unit head Mohammad Masood also rushed to the spot to help with rescue efforts. They rushed the sick to the hospital on the Iffco campus and later shifted seven of the personnel to a hospital in the city, where two officials, VP Singh and Abhay Nandan, died, officials added.