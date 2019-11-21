e-paper
Vibrant Bundelkhand Expo to showcase region’s trade, industry

lucknow Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:36 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
Pankaj Jaiswal
Hindustantimes
         

A Vibrant Bundelkhand Expo and Summit, instead of a global investors’ meet, will be held to showcase the Bundelkhand region’s businesses, industry and handicrafts, said Bundelkhand Development Board vice-chairperson Raja Bundela on Thursday.

Although the dates for the summit have not been decided yet, the expo is likely to be held in Jhansi.

It will be a private expo by the Vibrant Bundelkhand Trust and supported by the Uttar Pradesh government, said Bundela who also heads the trust.

He said it will be a major opportunity for the region’s traders, artisans and women self-help groups (SHGs) to showcase their work.

“Dr Jagat Shah, who was chief mentor for the recently concluded Vibrant Goa, will be the chief mentor for the Vibrant Bundelkhand and he has already started doing the groundwork for it,” Bundela added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the UP chief secretary were aware of this initiative, said Bundela. He said the Bundelkhand Development Board formed by the UP government had mooted a global investors’ summit in Bundelkhand but such an idea for the region did not look viable.

“So, we came up with this idea following a similar expo in Goa recently,” he said.

The Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019 was held in Goa from October 17-19. During those three days, Goa’s industries and the business community showcased their strengths and highlighted business opportunities to delegates who had come from 12 countries and 20 states of the country.

Over a dozen memoranda of understandings (MoUs) were signed between the visiting foreign trade delegations and the Goa Chamber of commerce and industry (GCCI) and the Vibrant Goa Foundation on the first two days of the event.

“I met Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. He suggested that instead of going for a full government venture, which will be a long-drawn process, this private affair would be quick,” said Bundela.

Vibrant Goa, started this year, will be held in Dubai next year, then again in Goa and later in Singapore. It will be an annual affair just like Vibrant Bundelkhand.

Dr Jagat Shah, roped in by the Vibrant Bundelkhand Trust, is the founder and managing director of the Global Network, an international trade advisory firm that had conducted the Vibrant Kutch and Vibrant Saurashtra expos earlier.

Bundela said Dr Jagat Shah’s team had already started working on identifying NRIs, Bundelkhand businesses, traders, crafts and art for the expo.

