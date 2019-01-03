Village vows to curb slaughter; more carcasses found elsewhere

Even as Pipleda village panchayat in Hapur resolved to initiate steps to check cow slaughter incidents, carcasses of four cows were recovered from the forest area on the border of Bulandshahr and Aligarh districts on Tuesday morning.

Cow-related incidents and violence have become a cause for concern for the authorities in west UP districts.

On December 3, violence broke out in Syana area of Bulandshahr over cow slaughter incident which led to the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

In an attempt to check incidents of cow slaughter and rumour-mongering, the members of Pipleda village panchayat in Dhaulana area of Hapur met on Monday and decided to protect cattle in the village.

The panchayat, presided over by village head Haji Mansoor Ali, decided that committees would be formed to curb cow slaughter and to ensure cleanliness, better education to children and women empowerment.

“It is our duty to maintain harmony and brotherhood and not to indulge in any activity which may lead to tension,” Ali said.

The panchayat decided if any villager gets information about cow slaughter, he would immediately inform the village elders and authorities so that appropriate action can be initiated against the culprits.

The villagers also decided to discourage rumour-mongering to maintain peace and brotherhood.

A villager Irfan Ali said the residents would also work for women empowerment, better education and cleanliness to make Pipleda an ideal village.

Meanwhile, carcasses of four cows were recovered from the forest area on the outskirts of Bhogpur village on the border of Bulandshahr and Aligarh districts on Tuesday morning.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Prabhakar Choudhary rushed to the spot and directed the police to bury the carcasses.

Police said residents of Bhogpur village spotted blood in the forest area and recovered four cow carcasses at some distance.

As the village is situated on the borders of Aligarh and Bulandshahr, people from both the districts gathered at the spot.

Police force from both the districts reached the spot and sought the help of villagers to defuse tension.

“A total of four carcasses were found in the area. Three were found from Chandaus area of Aligarh while one was recovered near Bhogpur village which falls in Bulandshahr district,” the SSP said.

“Cases have been registered in both the districts against unidentified people and strict action will be initiated against the culprits,” he said.

In Meerut, Samajwadi Party leader Atul Pradhan and his supporters took out a procession taking two stray calves along to highlight the issue of stray cattle menace.

Pradhan said he would enter the DM’s office with stray animals to highlight the issue of widespread damage being done by stray animals across the state.

SP (city) Ranvijay Singh stopped the protesters near Meerut College where they handed over charter of demands to him.

Their demands included construction of shelter homes for stray animals, payment of sugarcane dues to farmers and CBI inquiry into police encounters in the state.

