What action taken to check commercial activity in residential areas: HC asks LDA

lucknow

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:49 IST

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday granted two more weeks to the state and the Lucknow Development Authority’s counsel to comply with its earlier order of September 27, in which it had sought a final status report about the action taken to comply with a Supreme Court directive for prohibition of commercial activity in residential areas.

The court also directed them to point out the discrepancy in it and the master plan. Failing this, vice-chairman of the LDA and secretary (housing), urban development authority, will have to appear in person before the court on the next hearing on December 2.

A division bench comprising justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Alok Mathur passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by the Nishatganj Residents’ Welfare Society and others in 2001 on the prohibition of commercial activity in the city’s residential areas.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel had submitted that the Supreme Court, while deciding the RK Mittal case on December 5, 2011, had said that banking, nursing homes or any other commercial activity was not permitted in a residential area.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH