Will not fill NPR form, reiterates Akhilesh

lucknow

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:49 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav challenged the state government once again and said, “I reiterate, I will not fill up the National Population Register (NPR) form. And anyways, the BJP leaders have asked me to go to someplace (Pakistan).”

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Swatantra Dev Singh had on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party chief should go and stay in Pakistan for a month to understand the atrocities faced by the Hindus there.

Addressing a press conference at his party’s headquarters on Friday, Akhilesh said, “Under what sections would the government act against me for not filling up the NPR.”

The former chief minister announced that his party would soon launch a ‘Cycle Satyagraha’ (protest on bicycles) against the NPR. The protesters will be youth who would seek jobs from the government, instead of NPR, Akhilesh added.

“Why NPR when Aadhar provisions have all the relevant details, from date of birth to bank accounts? So many forms they made people fill for Aadhar. Is there any pertinent information about people that the government lacks. If you ask me for details about my mother, I don’t have. Even the kings (members of erstwhile princely states) do not have papers about their palaces. Then from where will the poor, uneducated people will provide documents.”

Akhilesh said the BJP and its top leaders did not want debates on issues like unemployment and deliberately took decisions like CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), NRC, and NPR to divert public attention from real issues. Before this, they have harmed the economy by decisions such as demonetisation and GST, he added.

On CAA protests, Akhilesh said every single person who died in the protests died of police bullets. “Why are the police not been giving the post mortem examination reports to the families of those who died?” akhilesh said while expressing apprehension that the police might fudge post mortem reports.

GORAKHPUR DEATHS

Attacking chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said: “He is worried about Kota children, but he should first be concerned about the deaths of children in Gorakhpur. In the last 12 months, over a thousand children have died in Gorakhpur. The doctors did not give encephalitis drugs to the children because the government aimed to show a decline in encephalitis cases. I am getting a list of the thousand children who died and will release it on Monday. The government should tell us who is responsible for these deaths? Why were wrong medicines given? What happened in Gorakhpur is downright inhuman.”

STATE WITHOUT A CM

Akhilesh said: “If there is any word better than ‘fail’ to describe the UP CM’s three years’ performance, then please use that. He couldn’t even save cows; could not also fill-up the potholes on roads. When I was the chief minister, the BJP leaders used to say that the SP government has five chief ministers. I say that this BJP government is running without a CM; it’s a ‘CM-less’ government.”

Reacting to the press conference by UP Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh over the controversy surrounding Noida senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Controversies have entangled those who have law and order responsibility. The government and its top leaders are responsible for such a low. When we form the government, we will recommend termination of such officers. An IPS must behave like an IPS officer. Same with IAS officers. They should not become political.”