With doc on video call, S-I helps woman deliver at railway platform

lucknow

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 07:45 IST

A woman sub-inspector helped an expectant mother deliver a healthy baby girl with help from her doctor friend on a video call, at Jhansi railway station here on Wednesday.

Raj Kumari Gujjar, who is with Railway Protection Force (RPF), had no choice but to facilitate the delivery on the platform as pregnant Pooja Kumar, 20, was in no condition to travel to the hospital.

She was travelling with her husband in Goa Express when she went into labour pain.

Her husband Badshah went out for help and met Raj Kumari on the platform.

She with the help of some her colleagues and women brought Pooja out on the platform, borrowed some bedsheets from the air-conditioned coaches and stretched them.

SI Raj Kumar Gujjar

She called her doctor friend Neelu Kasotiya, a gynaecologist, who explained her over video call the steps she had to follow.

“It all took more than hour. However, the most pressing moment was when I was asked to cut the umbilical cord, my hands were trembling at that time,” said Gujjar, adding that holding the baby girl then gave her the most satisfying feel.

The mother and daughter duo were taken to the local hospital where both of them were stable. Badshah said he was grateful to Raj Kumari and other policemen. “If they hadn’t helped, I may have had lost both of them,” he said, choking with emotions.