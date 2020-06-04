e-paper
Lucknow / With masks, social distancing, riders keep date with World Bicycle Day

With masks, social distancing, riders keep date with World Bicycle Day

lucknow Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:26 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
Pankaj Jaiswal
Cyclopedia women riders at their resting point at Indira Dam.
Cyclopedia women riders at their resting point at Indira Dam. (ht)
         

Unlock-1 coupled with the World Bicycle Day (June 3) prompted recreational cycling clubs and cyclists to resume organised group rides after a hiatus of two months. Over five different groups rode different routes in the city at the crack of the dawn.

Nearly 100 men, women and children (above the age of 10) mostly from Cyclopedia, Pedal Pushers, Aero Activity Club and Arun’s Pathshala, got into the saddle with masks and while observing social distancing.

Cyclists had resumed daily rides since the start of the Lockdown 4.0, but cycling clubs had not announced or conducted any group rides since March 22.

“We are glad that we did not miss the day. On April 12, 2018, the United Nations had designated June 3 as World Bicycle Day. So, since the first World Bicycle Day on June 3, 2018, Lucknow cyclists have kept their date with the day every year. But this time, due to the protracted lockdown, we were uncertain.

Luckily, Unlock-1 came into force on June 1, and the clubs could go ahead with their organised rides,” said TCS Lucknow senior manager Sandeep Joshi (49) of Pedalyatri: mostly a club of endurance cyclists. On Wednesday, Joshi rode 50 kilometres solo from Faizabad Road, Kisan Path and through Kukrail forest.

Aero Activity Club rode with nine riders, including one woman. They took off on a 40 km ride from Polytechnic Crossing, went to Indira Dam and returned. Their trip began at 5.30 am and finished at 8 am. “Although our club is large, we rode with only nine to manage the group well because of social distancing norms. It feels great to be back in group rides,” said club manager and HAL Lucknow engineer Jogendra Meena, 36.

Fifteen riders of Arun’s Pathshala cycled from the 1090 crossing and ended their outing passing through HCL, Ekana International Cricket Stadium and Janeshwar Mishra Park.

Pedal Pushers rode under the banner of Cyclopedia, the largest cycling club of Lucknow. The Cyclopedia ride had 42 riders who rode 35 km from Indira Nagar to Indira Dam and back. Some new riders joined the club on the day. Four women--Usha Singh, Shalini Tiwari, Shalini Pawah, and Arti--participated in the ride.

Cyclopedia members also had a laughter session to mark the World Laughter Day that fell on May 2, but could not be celebrated outdoors.

It also turned out as the biggest recreational-sports activity since lockdown 1.0.

Shaurya Mathur, 12, who rode with Cyclopedia said: “I love cycling. Last year I notched up my biggest achievement when I rode a 100km in a ride with my grandfather. I was ecstatic when this ride was announced. I quickly registered for it. Today’s ride was pleasant and it wiped away all lockdown blues.”

