‘Women in our society are treated as second class citizens’

Actor Chhavi Pandey is a feminist at the core. She believes that women in society are still treated as second-class citizens and people don’t understand what women in every family do for their loved ones. “I feel sad that women have to prove themselves at every point of life. Why can’t her family or her colleagues trust her and give her a chance to be herself and live her dreams. If only she gets a bit of support from the people around her, trust me, she will do wonders,” she said passionately.

The young actor was in Lucknow to promote her new show, ‘Ladies Special’, which is slated to go on air on Sony TV this week.

Giving a glimpse into her philosophical self, Pandey said that life takes its own course and we, as humans, just flow with the tide. Recalling how she, being a trained singer, always wanted to make a career in singing but God had other plans, “I remember when I participated in India’s Got Talent Season 1 as a singer and reached the semi-finals. It was after my performance that actor Sonali Bendre appreciated me and said that I have a nice face and I can be an actor too. And then TV happened and luckily, I have come this far and I have made a place for myself in the TV industry, being a small-town girl and without a godfather.”

Chhavi’s first break on TV was ‘Teri Meri Love Stories’ and then a Bhojpuri movie ‘Bidesia’ opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav back in 2012, “Belonging to non-film background I had no idea how to go about in the industry. Also, I was very young but thankfully things did fall into place. Sometimes I regret losing good roles because of one reason or another but I know they were not destined for me. But shows like ‘Ek Boond Ishq’ were the turning points and my acting was appreciated and translated into more good work for me.”

Talking about her latest venture, she said, “My new show is dedicated to all middle-class women. The story is different from all other regular shows. There is nothing supernatural in the show. No melodrama. In fact, it’s a story of three ordinary women and how they cross each other’s path while travelling in a local train. The name is based on the name of a train ‘Ladies Special’ and is slated to go on air on Sony TV this week.”

Talking about the character she plays, she said, “I play a working girl who also shoulders the responsibility of running her house as she is sole earning member. As the character too hails from north, like me, as I too belong to Patna, Bihar, so I could find a lot of similarities with the character of Prarthana Kashyap.”

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 14:08 IST