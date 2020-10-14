Women workers, MGNREGS to be connected with Mission Shakti in UP

lucknow

The rural development and panchayati raj departments in Uttar Pradesh will connect the women workers and the Mahatma Gandhi rural employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) with Mission Shakti programme and form women labour groups.

Mission Shakti is a roughly six-month programme to sensitise all to respect and provide security to women in the state--beginning with the Shardiya Navratri (from October 17) to Vasantik Navratri (April next year).

The state government has issued instructions to run Mission Shakti at district, development block and village level for the safety and honour of women and girls.

“We have chalked out various programmes to be conducted at the gram panchayat level under MGNREGS,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, rural development and panchayati raj.

“Good productive assets created by women workers under the MGNREGS will be disseminated. Special meetings of women workers will be organised at gram panchayat, village and hamlet levels to inform them about their rights provided under the scheme. For instance, equal wages are provided to women and men, but the amount of work for women workers is determined less than men in the schedule of rate (SOR),” said Manoj Kumar Singh.

Singh said that information would be provided about special provisions and facilities women were entitled to at workplaces, such as crèches, drinking water and electricity at the MGNREGS work sites. At special meetings of women workers, they would also be informed about various steps taken by the state government for the safety of women including available help lines and women’s power lines ‘1090’, ‘181’, ‘102’, and ‘112’.

Singh said the meetings of women-headed families and single-women families would also be organised to give information about permissible works, assets under MGNREGA scheme and increase in women safety and livelihood resources.